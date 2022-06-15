Ukrainian Festival: Stand for Peace to be held this weekend in support of Ukraine
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A special fundraising event is being held to help Ukraine this weekend.
On June 19th from 3-8pm Save-Ukraine.life will be hosting a fundraising event called “Ukrainian Festival: Stand for Peace”.
Tickets are $75 and if you cannot make it out, you can donate directly to www.save-ukraine.life
This Ukrainian festival to raise money and to show how the San Diego community can come together for a cause.
There will be 2-3 hours of music by international ad local San Diego stars.
KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was live at the Encore Event Center in Kearny Mesa with more details.