Ukrainian parliament member Kira Rudyk describes arming herself and creating a resistance unit





KYIV, UKRAINE – As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Kira Rudyk, of the Ukraine Parliament of the People's Deputy of Ukraine, joined KUSI's Jason Austell on "Good Morning San Diego" to give updates on the latest in Ukraine.

Kira Rudyk participated in the 2019 Ukrainian Parliamentary election and was elected as the people’s deputy of Ukraine.

Since the invasion began, Rudyk said she has acquired a rifle, is learning to shoot it every single day, and has even created a resistance unit herself.

Ukraine has been at war with Russia for the last eight years and we are well-aware of what they’re capable of, said Rudyk.