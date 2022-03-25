Ukrainian Refugees arrive at San Ysidro’s Port of Entry





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Following President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday that the United States will accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher said San Diego County would join other major metropolitan areas in welcoming those seeking asylum.

Happening on Friday, hundreds of Ukrainian refugees are reportedly arriving at the San Ysidro port of entry over the next days, seeking asylum here in the United States.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard was live at the border to get more details on the story.

In a statement, Fletcher said the county would provide services to those fleeing Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion, building upon county assistance already provided to asylum seekers from Afghanistan and Ukraine who crossed from Mexico into the U.S.

“Our county has time and again stepped up to help refugees and this time is no different,” said Fletcher. “Together with Los Angeles and Sacramento, we are the largest metropolitan regions in California expected to accept these refugees. Recognizing that the county may start receiving refugees from Ukraine, I want to be clear that we stand ready to continue to work with our Resettlement Agency partners to welcome them into our communities.”

Fletcher’s office said services available to refugees may include Reception and Placement Services, Refugee health screenings, public benefits (CalWORKs, CalFresh, Refugee Cash Assistance, Medical), Refugee Employment Services and Vocational English-as-a-Second Language.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with Esther Valdes Clayton, an Immigration Attorney, about the US now accepting these refugees and asylum regulations that come with it.

I’m at the border tonight where hundreds of #Ukrainians are set to arrive this weekend. Hear from one family we spoke with right as they stepped onto US soil at 5:00 and 6:00 on @KUSINews. pic.twitter.com/FPlKUQ0B7t — Matt Prichard (@MattPrichardTV) March 25, 2022