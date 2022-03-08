Ukrainians in San Diegans speak out against ongoing Russian aggression





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As tensions continue between Russian and Ukraine, we’re hearing stories of San Diegan’s who have family in Ukraine.

The Local Ukrainians have been pushing to get information out about what is happening in Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

While worrying and keeping in contact with their families and friends still in Ukraine, they are bringing awareness to things that Americans can do to help those who are impacted by the war.

On Good Morning San Diego, Paul Rudy talked with Justin Stasiuk, a Ukranian-American who lives in San Diego, about his family who is living in dangerous territories.

Later in the morning, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with Marusya Oderzhakhovskaya, an entrepreneur living in San Diego while her mother, sister, and grandmother are in Kyiv (one of the big Ukrainian cities being attacked by Russia).