Ukrainians in San Diegans speak out against ongoing Russian aggression

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A San Diego resident with ties to Ukraine has been speaking out against the ongoing violence.

Justin Stasiuk has family all over Ukraine and joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss how his family is doing.

Stasiuk’s family chosen to stay and fight in Ukraine.

He has been focusing his efforts on doing what he can, despite being so far away.

At first, Stasiuk felt hopeless, but soon discovered he had many options of how to help.

For ways on how people can help Ukrainian armies, click here.

