Ukrainians in San Diego looking toward local leaders for wisdom





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, local Ukrainians have been turning to local leaders for clarity and wisdom to help them move through the ongoing crisis.

Father Yurii Sas of Saint John the Baptizer Ukrainian Catholic Church in San Diego joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to give his thoughts and wisdom on the crisis unfolding.

Father Sas said that his sister and niece have left Ukraine for Czechia, where they are now refugees. His male family members have stayed behind to fight.

I feel strong pain in my heart at many lives people give for independence, said Father Sas.