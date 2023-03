Ukrainians who fled war now facing end of temporary U.S. sanctuary

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ukrainians who fled to the United States in the last year due to the war in their country are now facing the end of humanitarian parole, or temporary U.S. sanctuary.

The deadline on April 23 is fast approaching for Ukrainian families, many of whom never expected to stay in The States more than a few months.

