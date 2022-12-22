Ukranian President Zelenskyy addresses Congress and the U.S.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s a historic day in our nation’s capitol. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President Biden at the White House today.

This is his first trip abroad since Russia’s invasion 10 months ago. Zelenskyy appeared in a joint news conference with President Biden and addressed a joint session of Congress later on the evening of Dec. 21.

President Biden promised to stand with Ukraine as they continue to fight off Russian aggressors. Zelenskyy spoke to the American people during today’s visit.