UMI Smog in City Heights offering drive-thru service during coronavirus pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Abdulkadir Ahmed, owner of UMI SMOG INC, has transformed the shop into a drive-thru Smog shop. UMI Smog has been serving San Diego since 2014.

During this sensitive time in efforts to keep the San Diego community safe we continue to Our Staff continues to comply and keep up with the CDC health standards in regards to COVID-19.

UMI offers a new drive-thru service allowing San Diego keep the 6 feet distant requirement in place: Customers can get there registration tags in the comfort of their cars. It’s quick and easy. We have three windows with qualified technicians to help with vehicle registration inquiries.

Drive-thru services include: Getting your renewal tags within 5-10 min. Transferring your vehicle is now easier than before simply have your title and ID ready to show your drive thru technician processing time 10-15min.

UMI Smog also offers over-the-phone renewal payments with pickup/delivery options.

Free in store drive-thru pickups. Same day/Next Day delivery options are available within 10miles: we will call you to make sure your home before attempting same day delivery. Postal Shipping options available: Overnight/Priority Mail Also offering, 50% off Service fee for our Drive and Go Renewal Service. And 25% OFF other service fees for transfers. They have extended the $30 Smog Check special throughout the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Current Specials:

1. 25% OFF ALL THOSE AFFECTED BY COVID-19

2. Additional 10% OFF FOR SERVICE MEMBER/First Responders

3. Extended $30 Smog Check Special

Drive thru location: 3845 University Ave. San Diego, CA 92105.

CALL IN Orders NUMBER: 619-777-0338 for phone orders.

Pickup and Go DMV Service locations:

City Height: 3845 University Ave. San Diego, CA 92105

College Area: 6084 University Ave. San Diego, CA 92115

Lemon Grove: 3435 Lemon Grove Ave. Lemon Grove, CA 91945

La Mesa: 7020 University Ave. La Mesa, CA 91942