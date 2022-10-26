Unauthorized border crossings hit record high in month of September

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There were over 225,000 encounters along the southwest land border between Mexico and the U.S. in the month of September, 2022. This marked a 12% increase compared to August, just a month prior.

In the same month just two short years ago, there were only 55,000 encounters. Of course, this is in part due to COVID-19 and travel restrictions as well as world-wide fear of international travel. However, it has become clear that during the reign of the Biden administration, border crossings have increased significantly.

The record high migrant count at the nation’s southern border is perplexing and worrisome to many Americans, some of whom feel that, if the U.S. is going to offer sanctuary to so many, it needs to first create the infrastructure and programming to properly accept the hundreds of thousands that are now crossing over.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live at the San Ysidro border to explain the current political circumstances surrounding the border and the impact so many crossings have had on San Diegans.