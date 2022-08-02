Uncle Rico from Napoleon Dynamite previews Escondido special screening

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three stars from “Napoleon Dynamite” are going to be in Escondido this weekend for a special screening of the film followed by a conversation about the movie.

Jon Gries AKA Uncle Rico joined KUSI on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the special event.

This unique evening includes a full screening of Napoleon Dynamite followed by a lively, freewheeling, moderated discussion with fan-favorite cast members; Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro), and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico).

SATURDAY, AUGUST 6 @ 7:30 PM

Venue: Concert Hall

Ticket Price:

$25-$75