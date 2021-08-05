Undersheriff Kelly Martinez discusses plans after announcing run for San Diego County Sheriff

SAN DIEGO COUNTY (KUSI) – San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore will not be seeking reelection when his term ends in January of 2023.

Now, a familiar face is planning to run to replace him.

Undersheriff Kelly Martinez joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss her plans.

Undersheriff Martinez described that she is committed to community safety and joined the department in 1985.

The department has a lot of projects in the works, including speaking with communities that they haven’t spoken with before, Martinez said.

She added that the department has really changed their posture on the way they work with the community as well as their messaging.