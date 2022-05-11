Undersheriff Kelly Martinez’s campaign for San Diego County Sheriff

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Kelly Martinez is one of seven candidates running to be sheriff of San Diego in the 2022 primary race, which takes place on June 7.

Undersheriff Kelly Martinez joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of her campaign.

Martinez is the first female to serve as undersheriff in the history of San Diego County.

As sheriff, she hopes to make improvements in San Diego County’s safety issues and homelessness.

A total of seven candidates are vying for the role of sheriff: Kelly Martinez, Dave Myers, John Hemmerling, Charles Battle, John Gunderson, Juan Carlos Mercado and Jonathan Peck.