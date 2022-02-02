Understanding the challenges that our local law enforcement faces





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Walking a day in law enforcement’s shoes. On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Chief Roxana Kennedy of the Chula Vista Police Department about the challenges that law enforcement faces in San Diego.

Complex laws that impact public safety and how they police How laws impact retail/ commercial theft which has been happening a lot in San Diego recently Drug laws: the community is not aware that individuals can have 2 ounces or 57 grams of meth , cocaine or heroin in their possession before it becomes a felony.