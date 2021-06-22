Unemployed Californians now qualify for $1 per month health insurance

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Californians who have received unemployment insurance benefits at any time in 2021 qualify for high-quality health insurance for $1 per month with Covered California, thanks to the American Rescue Plan.

Data from the Employment Development Department shows that almost 600,000 people filed for unemployment insurance claims in April in California.

Eligible Californians who sign up now will receive health insurance, including $5 copays and outpatient services not subject to a deductible, effective July 1.

To sign up and for more information, visit: https://www.coveredca.com/