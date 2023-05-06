Unemployment falls in April, but San Diego companies struggle

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The most recent Jobs Report revealed a 253,000 increase in payroll jobs in April, a slight slowdown compared to prior months but marking an overall decrease in unemployment.

The labor force participation rate held steady at 62.6% in April, but the number of people who aren’t working but want jobs increased by 346,000.

Despite the relatively optimistic jobs report, here in San Diego multiple larger employers began issuing WARN notices in April mean they plan to fire at least 50 employees in the next several months.

Employment Attorney Annie Ellis joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the job market in San Diego and what to expect through the rest of 2023.