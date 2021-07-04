Unemployment is not the only reason people aren’t going back to work, says Brent Wilsey





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Brent Wilsey, President of Wilsey Assets Management, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss the current ongoing labor market shortage.

“There’s almost more jobs available than people,” Wilsey began, adding that while many already know that ongoing unemployment benefits are deterring people from returning to work, what they don’t realize is that a slew of Americans are electing to retire early, too.

Due to high stock prices and equity, many baby boomers are retiring at record rates.

Wilsey drew examples to the past, explaining that legal immigration of about five million people is needed for the economy to keep growing because Americans are not having children as much as they used to.

He feels optimistic about the end of unemployment in September as it means many will return to work.