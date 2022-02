Unexpected Romance through volunteering at Mama’s Kitchen

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – John and Linda found an unexpected romance though volunteering at Mama’s Kitchen.

Linda and current Mama’s Kitchen CEO, Alberto Cortes, met in the late 90’s during their time working in health care, when she decided to volunteer at Mama’s Kitchen.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski interviews the two love birds who fell in love with each other while serving their community.

Whole love story above.