Unidentified assailant assaults woman at Vista park

VISTA (KUSI) – A man jumped a woman today as she was walking her dogs in a northern San Diego County park and made a failed attempt to drag her into a patch of shrubbery before fleeing, authorities reported.

The assault at Buena Vista Park on South Melrose Drive in Vista occurred shortly before noon, according to sheriff’s officials.

After the unidentified assailant grabbed the victim, they both fell to the ground, Detective Lucia Rodriguez said. Following a brief struggle, the man fled.

“The victim had light scratches to her legs from the fall,” Rodriguez said.

Deputies searched the area by ground and aboard a patrol helicopter but did not find the attacker.

The victim described the man as a roughly 5-foot-5-inch Latino who appeared to be in his 20s, with a medium build and brown hair. He was wearing navy-blue shorts, a maroon hooded sweatshirt with a white Rancho Buena Vista High School logo on the front and Nike-brand running shoes.