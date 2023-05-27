Unidentified body found in San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The body of an unidentified man was found in San Diego Bay today off the coast of Shelter Island.

The discovery near the 2200 block of Shelter Island Drive was reported about 8 a.m. Friday, according to the San Diego Harbor Police Department

There did not appear to be anything suspicious about the fatality, according to SDHPD Lt. Victor Banuelos.

The county Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the body for identification and autopsy purposes.