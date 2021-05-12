Union collecting signatures to overturn San Dieguito appointment of Ty Humes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Dieguito Union High School District’s teachers union, the San Dieguito Faculty Association, published a press release on April 29 that made clear their intentions to remove the newly-elected and only black board member at the SDUHSD.

The teachers union launched a petition to remove San Dieguito Union School Board Member Ty Humes from his unanimously-voted position and hold a special election to replace him.

The special election would be at the cost of the district, totaling an estimated $500,000 to $650,000.

Only 400 verified signatures are necessary from residents of SDUHSD’s Area 5 which includes Canyon Crest Academy, Carmel Valley Middle School, and Pacific Trails Middle School.

San Dieguito Union School Board Member Ty Humes himself joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the situation.