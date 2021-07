Union working to oust trustees in San Dieguito Union School District

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Some trustees with the San Dieguito Union High School District are now fighting to keep their jobs.

This comes after the faculty union has removed one board-appointed trustee and is looking to recall another, who voters elected.

Mike Allman, School Board Trustee, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the situation.