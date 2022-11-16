Unions spends over $300,000 to defeat Becca Williams in SDUSD District C race

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Becca Williams has officially lost her race to represent District C on the San Diego Unified School Board.

Williams campaigned against the union-backed candidate Cody Petterson.

Petterson supported school lockdowns and was backed by over $300,000 in union funding, and unprecedented amount for a San Diego Unified School Board race.

Becca Williams joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to explain why she is not yet giving up the fight.