SONOMA (KUSI) – Dare & Dazzle is a Sonoma-based bridal gown company that is nationally-recognized for its affordable and gorgeous wedding gowns for purchase or rent.

Bridesmaid rental options are also available, as well as the ability to try on in person or opt for a mail order try on option.

Hien Le, Founder of Dare and Dazzle, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss her business.