Unite Dance Academy adjusts to the orange tier

Unite Dance Academy opened nine months ago as many other studios were closing down. Owner Hedieh Yamini wanted to keep the kids together and decided to open the space in the Morena District. Under the orange tier the Academy looks forward to opening up another one of their rooms. They currently offer a variety of classes in all different mediums for ages 3 to 84.

