United States adds 236,000 jobs amid Fed’s rate hikes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The March 2023 jobs report showed the U.S. labor market remains strong, likely keeping the pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in its efforts to slow inflation.

The U.S. economy added 236,000 jobs last month as the unemployment rate held steady at 3.5%, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday showed.

