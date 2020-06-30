United States Army looking for 10,000 soldiers in first ever nationwide hiring campaign

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Army National Hiring Days is an Army‐wide virtual campaign showcasing the U.S. Army’s 150 full‐time and part‐time career options, training, benefits and education to inspire individuals to consider military service.

Qualified applicants are eligible for a $2,000 bonus for joining during this three-day event, June 30-July 2, 2020. Their goal is to hire 10,000 new soldiers.

WHAT THE ARMY OFFERS

 150 different part‐time and full‐time occupations, with more than 50 healthcare provider specialties

 100 percent of Army careers have professional certifications/credentials that translate to civilian careers

 Up to $40,000 in bonuses or $65,000 in student loan repayment

 $4,000 in tuition assistance per year

 Comprehensive benefits package with healthcare, retirement savings, and family programs

John T. Bleigh Lieutenant Colonel, Special Forces Commander, U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion Southern California spoke about the nationwide campaign on KUSI News.