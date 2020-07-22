United States Senate working on legislation for possible second round of federal stimulus checks

WASHINGTON DC (KUSI) – The United States Senate is working on legislation that is set to bring a second round of stimulus payments.

The legislation is made to provide $105 billion so schools can get the resources they need to safely reopen.

Senate Majority leader, Mitch McConnell, made the announcement today, saying businesses will have already spent their first round of payment protection funding by this summer so there’s more on the way.

KUSI Contributor Mark Larson discussed the latest developments on the proposed stimulus on KUSI News.