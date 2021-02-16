United Way and Warwick’s ask for book donations, virtual book drive begins

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – United Way of San Diego County is teaming up with Warwick’s in La Jolla to begin a monthlong virtual book drive in honor of Read Across America Day.

To spark the love of reading in San Diego’s children, local companies and individuals are being encouraged to donate new children’s books.

Even before COVID-19, 45% of San Diego County’s third graders were not reading at their grade level.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected families experiencing economic hardship, in turn threatening the educational success of children,” said Nancy L. Sasaki, president and CEO of United Way of San Diego County.

All books will go to local children in need to ensure they have vibrant home libraries.

The book drive ends on March 12, when UWSD and Warwick’s hopes to collect 1,500 books.

To find out more about the program visit https://uwsd.org/read-across-america/

To find books needed for donations visit https://www.warwicks.com/raa-2021