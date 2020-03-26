United Way of San Diego County’s San Diego Worker Assistance Initiative

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For 100 years, the United Way of San Diego County has provided resources for people impacted by layoffs or shorter work hours.

The organization has recently launched their San Diego Worker Assistance Initiative, which aims to provide flexible resources to individuals impacted by layoffs and reduced working hours implemented by employers.

Nancy Sasaki, CEO of United Way of San Diego County, spoke to KUSI over the phone to discuss how they’re helping San Diegans during the coronavirus crisis.

Learn more and get involved by visiting www.uwsd.org

