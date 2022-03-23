‘Unity for Ukraine’ discusses donations and their mission’s progress

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local nonprofit Unity for Ukraine is in need of donations to support civilians on the ground in Ukraine.

100% of the proceeds go towards buying protective equipment only from reputable sources in the U.S. and Europe.

Andrew Hennings, Social Media Manager for Unity for Ukraine, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of the nonprofit.

The nonprofit has already raised over $100,000 in the past two weeks.