University of Chicago freshman calls out CNN’s Brian Stelter for pushing misinformation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A freshman at the University of Chicago, Christopher Phillips, went viral after he directly called out CNN’s Brian Stelter for pushing misinformation on Americans.

Phillips used direct examples of Stelter’s wrongdoing (video below), including the Jussie Smollett hoax, painting Nicholas Sandmann as a white supremacist, the Trump-Russia probe, and even his refusal to cover the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop, something Stelter called “Russian disinformation.”

The straightforward statement quickly went viral, as nobody has had the chance to challenge Stelter face-to-face like this, and Stelter clearly looked surprised.

Phillips explained he wasn’t very happy with Stelter’s response, as he didn’t even give a simple apology. Instead, Stelter blamed Fox News.

Phillips joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to recap his now viral questioning, and explain what he plans to do next.