University of San Diego implements random COVID-19 testing for students

Dear USD Campus Community: As part of our ongoing COVID-19 protocols as detailed on the Onward USD website, we will begin random testing of all members of the campus community, regardless of vaccination and booster status, beginning the week of February 7. If you receive an email from “no-reply@mg.affinityassure.com” with the subject line “University of San Diego (USD) – Order Submission with Activation,” you have been selected to participate in the random testing for the following week. Students who miss their COVID-19 test date will be subject to interim suspension, and employees who miss their test date will be subject to disciplinary action including suspension or termination. This email will go out on Fridays for the remainder of the semester. If you do not receive an email from Affinity, there is no need for any further action on your part other than looking for an email on Fridays on a weekly basis. Please remember that a face covering is required in all buildings. Additionally, for the spring semester, food and beverages are prohibited from being consumed in classrooms and the libraries. These protocols are in place to assist in creating a safer campus environment and ensure that we continue with in-person classes. We appreciate your participation. Please continue to check the Onward USD website for regular updates, and check your email for COVID-19 random test requirements. Thank you. The COVID-19 Action Team