University of San Diego ministers help transport food around county​

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Each week, USD’s resident ministers load and drive three vans worth of food, doing their part to aid in Catholic Charities’ Emergency Food Distribution Network, which has grown from serving 2,000 households a month to a projected 20,000, according to USD law alumnus and CEO of Catholic Charities Appaswamy “Vino” Pajanor.

Resident Minister at USD, Jessica Brophy, spoke with KUSI News via Skype in order to explain the program.