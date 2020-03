University of San Diego moves classes online and students off campus

LINDA VISTA (KUSI) – After the news of a local USD student contracting coronavirus, the university followed institutions around the country in cancelling in-person classes.

Beginning Monday, the school will hold neither in-person or online classes until March 22nd.

On the 23rd, USD will begin campus-wide remote teaching for the forseeable future.

KUSI caught up with students as they adjusted to the news throughout the campus.