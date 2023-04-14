Unlicensed Camping Ordinance approved by Land Use and Housing Committee





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Councilmember Stephen Whitburn’s Unlicensed Camping Ordinance was approved by the Land Use and Housing Committee in a 3-1 vote on Thursday night after an hours-long meeting in which 141 individuals were signed up for public comment.

The ordinance would amend the city’s municipal code to prohibit encampments near K-12 schools, homeless shelters, trolley tracks and transportation hubs, certain key city parks, canyons, and waterways. It would also prohibit encampments if room at shelters or safe camping parking lots were available.

This marks the legislation’s first hurdle since it’s conception. The proposed ordinance is seen as a bold move to tackle San Diego’s growing homelessness crisis, and has sparked widespread support amongst San Diegans.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live at City Hall with updates.