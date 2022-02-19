‘Unmasked: The Global Failure of COVID Mask Mandates’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Perhaps no issue is more hotly contested in the age of coronavirus than the effectiveness of face masks.

While the general indoor mask mandate has been lifted this past week, California schools still enforce mask mandates, much to the dismay of parents and students.

Author of the book, “Unmasked: The Global Failure of COVID Mask Mandates,” Ian Miller, recently wrote a book detailing the ineffectiveness of masks.

Miller joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the contents of his book.