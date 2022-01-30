‘Unmasked: The Global Failure of COVID Mask Mandates’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Perhaps no issue is more hotly contested in the age of coronavirus than the effectiveness of face masks.

Many parts of the country, particularly California still enforce the mask mandates.

Author of the book, “Unmasked: The Global Failure of COVID Mask Mandates,” Ian Miller, recently wrote a book detailing the ineffectiveness of masks.

Miller joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the contents of his book.