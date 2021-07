Unregulated street vendors take over beaches, boardwalks, and parks

MISSION BEACH (KUSI) – A major battle is brewing between small business owners and unregulated street vendors.

Hundreds of these vendors are taking over beach boardwalks and parks all over San Diego for a good reason there is no law on the books to stop them.

KUSI Dan Plante joined viewers now from a very busy, unregulated marketplace on the Mission Beach Boardwalk with more.