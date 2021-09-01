Unregulated street vendors take over San Diego with no local laws to regulate
MISSION BEACH (KUSI) – It’s been three years now that the City of San Diego has had zero laws or regulations for street vendors.
As a result, San Diego has become ground zero for hundreds of unregulated street vendors.
More than a dozen business groups have been pushing the politicians at city hall to finally create some kind of regulations.
City officials say they’re working on a solution.
KUSI’s Dan Plante was live from Mission Beach with more information on the changes happening to unregulated street vendors in San Diego.