Unsafe Camping Ordinance to go before City Council, June 13

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria’s proposed Unsafe Camping Ordinance would prohibit encampments in certain areas like transit centers, parks, and schools.

This would partner with the proposed Safe Sleeping Program, creating locations across the city for the homeless to camp near restrooms, service provider representatives, and wash stations.

The legislation is set to go before City Council for a vote on June 13.

State Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the legislation.