Unstoppable Ovation Theatre presents “The Addams Family”





“The Addams Family” will open August 5th at 7 pm at the Howard Brubeck Theatre at Palomar College in San Marcos with performances 8/6 at 7 pm, 8/7 at 2 pm, 8/12 at 7 pm, 8/13 at 7 pm, and 8/14 at 2 pm.

Ovation Theatre will continue on in their ghoulish theme in October partnering with non-profit San Dieguito Heritage Museum to create a Haunted Ghost Town at the Heritage Ranch.

Boardmember Guy Mangiamele, and Mia Rivera, a junior at San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts, came to the KUSI News patio to share a preview of the upcoming show.

Tickets and more info here.