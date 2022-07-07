Unvaccinated City of San Diego employees who refuse testing will be fired





Mayor Todd Gloria held his monthly media briefing Thursday, where he discussed the return of major conventions and events and their impact on the city budget and local economy.

Gloria said businesses and conventions choose San Diego as their destination because of our COVID-19 response, and our high vaccination rate, before touting the work of the tourism board.

With an increase in tourism, comes an increase in need for security. But as a result of Mayor Gloria’s own vaccination mandates for city employees, the San Diego Police Department has seen a huge spike in officers leaving.

In October of 2021, KUSI reported that hundred of San Diego Police Officers were expected to lose their jobs over the vaccine mandate. KUSI was harshly criticized for

Thursday, the San Diego Union Tribune reported, “neither the city nor the San Diego Police Department would confirm how many officers received advanced notices of termination, the first step in the city’s termination process. City and police officials said they were unable to provide a total for officers because of state laws that guard officers’ personal information.” The SDUT added that, “34 employees from other departments received notices.”

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman asked Mayor Gloria about the surge in San Diego Police Officers leaving, and if he thinks it is a result of the vaccine mandate?

Gloria strongly pushed back on the idea that the vaccine mandate was what caused the loss of San Diego Police Officers, but confirmed unvaccinated employees will be terminated if they don’t accept being routinely tested. Mayor Gloria started his answer by insisting the large loss of San Diego Police Officers is from officers choosing to “retire, relocate, or any number of things.”

Gloria is a strong supporter of the vaccine mandate, telling KUSI’s Ed Lenderman it has been extremely successful. Gloria said the city was losing employees “because they were dying of COVID,” not because of the vaccine mandate.

Gloria went on to state, “we’ve been extremely patient in working with individuals but at some point in time, the due process that they are allowed under our civil service rules will run out. Then they’ll have to make a choice. To get vaccinated, to seek an exemption, to get tested, and if they decline all of those opportunities, then their employment with the city will come to an end.”

To make matters worse, KUSI News reported on this issue back in September of 2021. KUSI reported that 90% of San Diego Police Officers oppose vaccine mandates. Fast forward, and we’ve lost over 230 officers so far. In that same report, the San Diego Police Officers Association said about 45% of their members would rather be fired comply with such requirements.

Michael Curran with Curran and Curran Law, joined KUSI’s “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the situation and the legalities that come with this mass terminations.

