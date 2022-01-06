Unvaccinated city workers sent ‘advanced notice of termination’ ahead of deadline





HARBOR ISLAND (KUSI) – The clock is ticking for myriad people who work for the City of San Diego.

They could be fired if they don’t get vaccinated or have an exemption.

The final warning went out Tuesday and it’s called the “advance notice of termination.

