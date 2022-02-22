Unvaccinated Grossmont-Cuyamaca College employees face deadlines starting Feb. 22





EL CAJON (KUSI) – KUSI has been closely following the plight of unvaccinated Grossmont-Cuyamaca College employees facing deadlines.

Under the district’s COVID-19 requirements, many employees will have to start using their accrued time to stay employed starting Tuesday.

Employees plan to hold a rally on that same day, demanding answers on why the district won’t input accommodations for unvaccinated employees to work on campus.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from Grossmont College in El Cajon with the latest.