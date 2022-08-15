Unvaxxed discrimination claims may have better odds after CDC announcement

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the tail-end of the pandemic, discrimination lawsuits have popped up against employers who required or are still requiring vaccination for employment.

KUSI’s Lauren Phinney spoke with attorney Michael Curran on “Good Morning San Diego” about the rights of unvaccinated individuals following the relaxation of CDC pandemic guidelines.

The new pandemic guidelines may make it easier for discrimination claims to maintain credibility before judges and jurors, according to Curran.