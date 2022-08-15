Up to 80% of illicit drugs are laced with fentanyl, says Scott Silverman





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fentanyl continues to come to San Diego in the form of fake prescription pills, street marijuana and other illicit drugs like cocaine.

Scott Silverman, author of The Opioid Epidemic, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to warn San Diegans that up to 80% of illicit drugs are laced with fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Three-hundred people die every day because of opioids, half of whom overdose on Fentanyl (CDC).