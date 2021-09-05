Upcoming events and happenings in San Marcos





SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – We know San Diego’s beaches will be packed this weekend — but if you’d like to avoid some of the beach crowds, you might enjoy turning your attention elsewhere.

How about the nearby city of San Marcos?

San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss upcoming events and new businesses opening in the city.

HOB Coffee and SETS in San Elijo are two new businesses blooming in San Marcos as well as Draft Republic and Copa Vida, another coffee establishment.

Those looking for a hiking excursion might enjoy the Double Peak Challenge on Sept. 25.

More San Marcos events can be regularly found on these websites:

www.chamber.sanmarcoschamber.com/events/catgid/30

www.san-marcos.net/about-us/advanced-components/event-calendar

www.eventbrite.com/d/ca–san-marcos/events/