Upcoming October events in Imperial Beach





IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) – There are some awesome events scheduled during the month of October in Imperial Beach.

Imperial Beach City Councilmember Paloma Aguirre, supplied KUSI News with the following list of events, and discussed what’s coming up on KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego.

Symphony by the Sea will take place on Oct 2 at 6:3 Symphony by the Sea presented by the City of Imperial Beach and the Port of San Diego. (flyer attached) Last event was attended by about 6,000-7,000 in attendance. The following weekend, October 16, the Navy SEAL Foundation is hosting their first annual TEAMWORK Fitness Challenge, a competition based off the Navy SEAL PT test. The TEAMWORK Fitness Challenge is a Navy SEAL Foundation athletic fundraising event inspired by the Navy SEAL Physical Screening Test (PST). The Challenge consists of the and a kid’s race as well. On October 23rd, Bodyboarding US is hosting their first annual bodyboarding competition in IB. (flyer attached)

Last July the City of Imperial Beach approved a proclamation recognizing July as Imperial Beach Bodyboarding day. Two of the current councilmembers are competitive bodyboarders. CM Aguirre will be competing on 10/23