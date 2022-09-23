Update: Homeless shelters switched to processing center for migrants





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless problem is out of control, with a record high 1,609 homeless people living in Downtown San Diego alone.

City and County leaders, like Mayor Gloria and Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, insist on converting hotels/motels into homeless shelters, as they continue touting the openings as success.

Despite the opening of these new shelters, our homeless problem is worse than ever before.

Asylum-seeking migrants are being sheltered at these facilities that are supposed to be housing homeless San Diegans. Miranda Devine has been tracking known migrant charter planes which appear to be toting loads of migrants back and forth. Where do they come from and where do they go? Apparently into San Diego homeless encampments.

One of the known migrant charter planes from Avelo Air is heading to El Paso again. It has been shuttling back and forth mainly between El Paso and San Diego in recent days. pic.twitter.com/1eywv58x3H — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) September 22, 2022

Homeless advocate Michael McConnell fears these migrants are being set up for failure by being put into our homeless facilities, while others say sheltering migrants in these places is simply taking beds away from the thousands living on the streets.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard searched for answers regarding the planes shuttling people back and forth from Texas to San Diego, but few people were willing to answer questions and many were unable to respond.

